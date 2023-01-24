Richard Burda, age 78, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023 at home.
Richard Galen Burda, son of Clarence and Helen (Olson) Burda, was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Rush City, MN. He went to school in Stark until the class moved to Harris and graduated from North Branch, MN, in 1963. He served with the Army’s Advanced Party and in the Support Unit from 1966-1967 in Vietnam. He worked to secure areas, set up field bases, was a Driver and operated the bulldozer and scraper.
Richard married Janet Doughty from Primrose, NE, on May 18, 1968, and had two daughters, Angela and Susan. He worked as a member of the Local 49 Union until retirement and enjoyed welding, working on tractors, family pets and wildlife, calling friends on his cellphone and visiting family.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Angela and Susan; brother, Don Burda; and many treasured friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jim Riess; brothers, Clarence Jr., Bruce, Curtis Burda; sisters-in-law, Pat and Arlene.
A visitation Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, January 24th from 10 a.m – noon at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. in Dublin Cemetery in Primrose, Nebraska. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
