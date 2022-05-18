Richard D. Daniels passed away March 21, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Richard was born July 28, 1991, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale to Tim and Kaye Daniels. Richard grew up in Isanti and attended Isanti schools. He enjoyed being involved in the sports of wrestling and football. Rich graduated from CIHS in 2010.
Rich enjoyed hunting. He was able to harvest many deer and was able to get two bears. He was able to take a hunting trip out to Wyoming to go antelope hunting with his twin brother Tim. Rich loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his nephew Damian.
Rich was always a protector. If he saw anyone being bullied, he would defend them and try to put a stop to it. He knew what it was like being bullied, so as he got older, he would protect those he saw being hurt. He was always willing to help others. Even when he had nothing to give, he’d just be there for them. He had such a kind heart and soul. Even when he was hurting, he’d still be there for others.
Growing up Rich enjoyed going to the family cabin, fishing on the Kettle River, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and just sitting by the campfire with family.
Rich was preceded in death by his father Tim Daniels; grandparents Laurel and Glenda Sonnabend; aunt Brenda Sonnabend; and great-grandparents Glen and Evelyn Cheney, August and Vera Sonnabend, and Paul and Dorothy Milton.
Rich is survived by his mother Kaye Carson (Greg) of Pine City; sister Ashley Daniels (Chris) of Isanti; twin brother Tim Daniels of North Branch; nephew Damian; stepbrothers Christian Carson of North Branch and Matthew Carson (Haley) of Rush City; special family Greg and Cathy Mattson of Oak Grove; Dylan Daniels (Brianna) of Blaine; grandparents Rich and Sharon Daniels of Isanti; and many aunts, uncles, family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.