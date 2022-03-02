Richard ‘Dick’ Stoneberg

Richard Dean Stoneberg, known as Dick his whole life, was a resident of Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, where he died on Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 98.
Dick was born on a farm near Isanti to the Edwin Wicklund family, on July 13, 1923, a twin to sister Betty. Because their mother Emily died in childbirth and their father had seven other children to care for, Dick and his sister were lovingly adopted by the Peter Stoneberg family, their farming neighbors, who nursed the twins through their first days of life when they were not expected to survive but did anyway through the sheer determination of the indomitable Geneva Stoneberg.
Raised in the simple and demanding life on the family farm, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy and graduated from high school in his Navy uniform just before being deployed to the Pacific during World War II. During his service as an engine mechanic/oiler on various supply ships, he became a close friend with shipmate Dallas Stratton, who persuaded his younger sister to become pen pals with Dick. That casual correspondence turned into love letters, and Dick Stoneberg and MaryAnne Stratton were married on Aug. 18, 1945, in Norfolk, Virginia, shortly before he was released from the Navy.
They settled near the Stratton homeplace outside Ladora, Iowa, where he worked as a farm hand, and their first son Terry was born. It was there while plowing a field that Dick felt God’s call to pastoral ministry. He moved his little family to Miltonvale, Kansas, to attend Miltonvale Wesleyan College, and after graduating, accepted the call to serve as pastor of Bennezette Wesleyan Church, a quintessential little country church in the middle of cornfields near Aredale, Iowa. They added three more sons to their family — George, Pete and Loren — thoroughly enjoying together the pheasant hunting (and eating!) so abundant there, maintaining three gardens, along with working all week for the farmers of his congregation, then preparing his sermons on Saturday to preach on Sunday. There he served that congregation and the surrounding community, remembering that God didn’t call him to be successful, but just to be faithful. And that little country church grew from 13 members to over 30 by the time Dick retired in 1986 after 31 years of that kind of simple, faithful service.
Dick and MaryAnne retired to Winter Haven, Florida, for the winters, spending summers caring for the grounds at Cedar Springs Wesleyan Camp near Floyd, Iowa. But his year-round faithful service was to his wife who suffered with multiple sclerosis, needing his constant loving care until she passed away in 1992. How he survived that stress speaks of a strength and endurance that comes from God alone.
While attending Lakeland Wesleyan Church, Dick met Beatrice Taylor who had recently lost her husband, and their friendship grew into a loving relationship.
They married on March 20, 1994, in Lakeland, Florida. After several wonderful years together, Bea suffered a falling injury, and ever-faithful Dick lovingly provided the care and support she needed until her death in 2006. He continued to live in Lakeland until 2016 when he moved to the Iowa Veterans Home, where he lived contented and well-cared until his Homegoing.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Hanson; first wife MaryAnne; and second wife Bea.
He is survived by his sister Joyce Blosberg; four sons, Terrence, George, Peter and Loren; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Stanchfield Baptist Church in Stanchfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery.
Those wishing to honor Dick’s lifelong faithful service may make donations to Faith Wesleyan Church in Lakeland, Florida.
Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
