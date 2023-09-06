Richard “Ricky” Michael Steele, Richard Michael Steele of California passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 44 in Isanti Minnesota. He is survived by his Children, Catherine, Luna and Brockman. His wife Julie, mother Vicki Steele, parents Randall and Sarah Sexton. His siblings, Joshua and Tara Sexton and many aunts, uncles and cousins that played a huge role in his life and growing up that he held close through his life, he is preceded in death by his grandma. Barbara Josephine Steele Anderson. Uncle Daniel Clark, cousin David Mills. His service will be held in both Minnesota and California on September 9 at his aunt’s house in Isanti until we meet again. He will be missed greatly.
