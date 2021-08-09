Robert A. Juntti

Robert “Bob” Juntti, of St. Francis passed away July 26, 2021. He was 58 years old.
Robert Allen Juntti was born Feb. 5, 1963, the only boy in a family of five girls. He grew up in the countryside near Stanchfield and attended school in Braham. Bob loved fishing and hunting with his dad, often going up north to Eveleth to hunt in “The Big Swamp” as dad called it. Snowmobiling, motorcycling and playing pool at Stanchfield Tap were his pastimes growing up. On June 29, 1985, he married Carla Hass and they had two girls; Destiny and Carissa, and they lived in a home he built in Isanti. After his divorce Bob was remarried twice, in 2008 he married Janelle Cumbee.
Bob was a very hard worker and was proud of becoming a Union Licensed Master Tile Setter. He worked all over the Twin Cities and in every house he owned he did the tile work himself. Bob became a grandpa to Blaiz, Amara and Liliana, whom he loved dearly. He was very proud of his daughters and told them often how much he loved them.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther; father, Hjalmer; sister, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Steve Hasser. He will be lovingly remembered and incredibly missed by his daughters, Destiny (Mike) Greene, and Carissa Juntti (Matthew); three grandchildren, Blaiz, Amara and Liliana; four sisters, Cathy, Virginia, Marilyn and Diane; wife, Janelle and her three children, Melissa, Thomas and Kristina and their six children; and by many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
