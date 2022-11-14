Robert (Bob) James Zellner of North Branch, Minnesota passed away with his wife Donna at his side on Nov. 5, 2022 at his home.
Robert was born on July 28, 1927 to Theodore and Emma Zellner in Browns Valley, Minnesota.
Bob loved his country. He was in the Army National Guard 1947-1952. He was a sergeant in the Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean war 1950-1952. Bob enjoyed being involved with the Cambridge American Legion and was a Legion commander 1986-1987. Robert was proud to be an American. He was proud to meet former President Obama and shake his hand at a rally in Minneapolis.
Robert is survived by his wife Donna, brother Charles Zellner of Summitt, South Dakota, brother in law Gene Mills; daughters, Barbara (David) Erickson, Cheryl (Rick) Johnson, Darla (Brian) Powell; step-daughters, Kathy Burns, Charlot (John) Kusick; his seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, five step- grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and step son David.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Linwood Covenant Church in Linwood. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Center City.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.