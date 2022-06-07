Robert “Bob” George Turchi was born on Oct. 2, 1942, to Contardo and Louise (Dunn) Turchi in Duluth. He was the second of four children. Bob graduated from Morgan Park High school in 1960. He attended Dunwoody and earned his electrical degree.
He married Karen “Toots” Wilner on Feb. 8, 1964, in Northwood, Iowa. They lived in the Minneapolis area until July 1964, then moved to their dream hobby farm in Braham. He lived there for over 50 years. This is where they raised their 5 children.
Bob was proud to be a union electrician. His job took him many places. He worked on the pipeline in Alaska and the Ford plant in Ohio. He enjoyed his career. He retired in 2000.
Bob’s famous words were enjoy life, life is too short and keep smiling! Find a job that you enjoy, then it doesn’t feel like work.
Bob passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Walker Methodist Levande with family by his side. He was 79 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife “Toots.”
Bob is survived by his five children, Robyn (Luke) Vidor of Naples, Fla., Robert Jr (Donna) Turchi of Stanchfield, Tony (Connie) Turchi of Dalbo, Rita Turchi of Braham, and Paulina (Kevin) Londgren of Braham; nine grandchildren: Jamie (Jesse), Josh (Cieara), Derek (Bri) and Tyler Vidor, Jeremy and Nathan Jorgensen, Ryan Dahlheimer, Alex and Mya Londgren; four great-grandchildren, Lyla, Everett, Reagan, and Ava; sisters, Beverly Gracek and Anita (Tim) Mankowski; brother Dale (Rita) Turchi; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Siloa Lutheran Church in rural Braham. Pastor Mary Fiel will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow at the Braham Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Siloa Lutheran church. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
