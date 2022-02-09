Robert H. Norberg

Robert Harry Norberg, age 88, of Cambridge passed away on Feb. 8 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.
He was born June 6, 1933, in Springvale Township to Alphonse and Rachel (Mattson) Norberg. He grew up in the Springvale area where he attended country school. He graduated from Cambridge High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 1953. He served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in April 1955.
He married Doris Olson and they made their home in the Cambridge area.
Bob worked for many years as a truck driver with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. After Doris passed away, Bob later moved to Riverwood Village in Cambridge. He enjoyed attending the daily coffee group at Riverwood as well as going to Herman’s Bakery. He was a member of the Isanti VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris in October 2005; brothers Francis and Harold Norberg; and Patricia Hallgren.
Bob is survived by his brothers Thomas, David and James Norberg; sisters LaVerne Anderson, Laura Pearson and Dorothy Leaf; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Military honors provided by the Isanti VFW Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Isanti VFW Post #2735.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.