Robert J. Engstrom, age 83, of Cambridge died Sept. 3, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Robert John Engstrom was born April 4, 1940 on the family farm to Walter and Esther (Johnson) Engstrom. Robert developed epilepsy at a young age. He grew up on the family farm in Bodum and attended Skalin Grade School to 6th grade. He took piano lessons for a few years and enjoying playing. Bob helped his father on the farm with milking cows and other farm chores.
After the family moved to Cambridge on Ashland St., he helped his father with raking lawns, cutting grass and shoveling snow around the neighborhood. He was an avid MN Twins fan and attended games with his father and friends. After his parents, Walter and Esther passed away, Bob began bowling with his friend, David. Bob started working at McDonalds and he worked there for over 20 years before retiring. Bob attended First Baptist Church. After selling the house on Ashland, he moved into Ashland Place Apartments, just off Main Street in Cambridge. Bob then moved to GracePointe Crossing where he enjoyed all the activities as long as he was able.
He is survived by one brother, Walt “Sonny”; special friends; Barbara Connor, Jodi and Wayne Andrews, David Wentworth; several cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 12 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
