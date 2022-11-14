Robert Lee Tews, 65, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1957 in Forest Lake, MN to Rallon and Stella (Remus) Tews. He graduated from St. Francis High School. He later married Janet Patchen in Bethel, MN. He worked as a Communications Chief in the U.S. Army for more than 16 years. After returning home to Minnesota in 1992, he worked in manufacturing, acquiring his degree for both HVAC and later, bookkeeping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the outdoors, yardwork, bird watching, going fishing and his dogs.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gary, and niece Heidi.
Robert is survived by his wife Janet; children Bobbie Tews of Cambridge, Timothy Tews (Malissa) of Ham Lake, Jackie (Corey) Bramblett of Cambridge, Jeremy (Katie) Tews of Cambridge; eight grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; many nieces and nephews including Jeff Patchen, Andrew Patchen and Debra Patchen; as well as other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of his Life and luncheon will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from noon—3 pm at: Cowboy Church, 17525 MN-65, Ham Lake, MN.
