Robert R. Berkner, age 87, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. Bob was born on June 17, 1935, to Lester and Fredella Berkner in Sleepy Eye. Bob graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1953 and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter in 1959. He then volunteered to join the Army National Guard. When he finished his tour of duty, he completed his course work at Mankato State University to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in teaching. Bob began teaching history and geography in Lamberton in 1959 and was the football coach. He soon met Sharon Quesenberry, a fellow teacher, and they were married in June 1961. While in Lamberton, he completed his master’s degree in counseling which led Bob and Sharon to move to Cambridge. Bob worked for the Cambridge School System as a middle school counselor until he retired in 1995.
Bob enjoyed yard work, gardening, reading, fishing, hunting, and sports, especially football. Bob was active in many community organizations such as Lions Club, Shalom Shop, Salvation Army, and many church and educational organizations.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Fredella; sister Lois (Albert) Schewe; brother-in-law Bruce Schmitz; and son-in-law Kurt Beck.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Sharon; children Robin (Kevin) Kallevig of New London; Rick (Julie) Berkner of Cambridge; Stacey Witt and Heidi Berkner both of Cambridge.
He was grandfather of Beth Beck and fiancé Chris of Little Canada, Nicole (Taylor) Possail of Sioux Falls, S.D., Brenna (Bryce) Olson of St. Cloud, and Karla (T.J.) Laird, Taylor Witt and Jordan Berkner all of Cambridge. He was also great-grandfather to Jackson Beck, Beckett and Sadie Possail. He is also survived by sister Marlis Schmitz; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, at Common Ground, A United Methodist Community 404 Cypress St. Cambridge. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the church. Interment will be at Cambridge Union Cemetery.
Please refrain from ordering flowers containing lilacs and lilies of any type. Some folks are highly allergic to those flower types.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
