Roberta Jo “Bobbie” Bazey was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Minneapolis, MN, and passed away at the age of 84 on Oct. 16, 2022. From an early age, Bobbie loved babies and spent her childhood and teenage years babysitting as much as she could. She especially loved to help her mother Helen take care of her younger sister, Fran. If she was not babysitting, she was baking, reading the Honeybunch books, or studying. She enjoyed school and made many friends whom she stayed in contact with throughout her adult life. After graduating from Washburn High School in 1956, she worked at Hardware Mutual Insurance Company for several years, even after she took another job at Univac.
She met Ernest “Ernie” Bazey the fall of 1959 at the 334 Club in Minneapolis, where they enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends. This became a favorite spot for them to go on a night out, in addition to the occasional dinner or movie. They enjoyed a short courtship before being married Jan. 3, 1960, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Their marriage lasted for more than 62 years. Their daughter Jeanne was born in 1961, and they welcomed their son Joseph on Ernie’s birthday in 1966. Bobbie and Ernie moved from Minneapolis to North Branch, MN in 1966. They farmed there until purchasing a scrap business that became North Branch Salvage Yard in 1975. Bobbie and Ernie made an excellent team as the Owner/Operators of the salvage yard before retiring in 1995. During these years, Bobbie also worked for a brief period at Tom Thumb, a local convenience store. This was one of her favorite jobs, as she was able to visit with customers daily. After retirement, Bobbie and Ernie built a home in Harris, MN, which was where Bobbie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
For more than 50 years, Bobbie touched the lives of countless babies and young children through her devotion to the nursery at North Branch United Methodist Church (now known as Main Street Church). For some families she held rocked three generations of babies. Bobbie remained an active part of their lives well into adulthood, attending graduations, showers, and weddings of her former nursery babies. She was affectionately thought of as “Grandma Bobbie” by many in and out of the church, and was known to have a collage of pictures from all those she knew. In addition, Bobbie’s bars, cakes, and cookies were in high demand and were appreciated by all, as well as her willingness to give of her time and talents to her family, friends, and the church community. She could share a conversation with anyone and opened her home to those she loved, forever making them feel welcome and cared for. No matter the physical distance, Bobbie was always just a phone call away. Her conversations were sure to be filled with stories and accolades of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bobbie’s enduring love and affection were a blessing for her family and friends.
Bobbie is preceded in death by, her grandparents Haddie and Edward Palmer, her father Robert Fox, her mother Helen Washburn and stepfather Melville “Mel” Washburn, her stepbrother Randy Washburn and baby sister (Virginia Fox) and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Ernest; son, Joseph (Sarah) Bazey; daughter Jeanne Bazey; sisters Mary Noon and Frances Hanson; grandchildren Jessica (Steve) Carter and Justin (Ashley) Westrum; great grandchildren, Mataya Carter, Josephine Carter, Madison Naatz and Lucy Westrum; and many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Memorial Service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main St.), North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris with a luncheon to follow at Chisago County Community Center (38790 6th Ave.), North Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
