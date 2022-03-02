Robin A. Ritter

Robin Ritter, age 61, of Isanti died unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2022, at home with her dog, Buck, at her side.
Robin Ann Ritter was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Alexandria to Hank and Elsie (Nordstrom) Ritter. She grew up on the family farm, went to and graduated from Osakis High School. She lived in the Twin Cities after graduation. She was a caregiver, and many people stayed with her through the years when they had doctor appointments or were patients’ families. She drove people to and from hospitals and appointments. On May 26, 1998, Robin married Dale Gomoll, and they made a beautiful home in Isanti. Robin worked at Paragon Cable, Cambridge Hospital, and most recently as a cook in the deli at Coborn’s. Robin enjoyed flowers and gardening, there was always a western on the TV, and she was an avid reader. She loved her dog, Buck; he was her constant companion. Robin was the first one to help anyone in need and would give you the shirt off her back. She was always there to help with graduation parties, baby showers, and birthday parties. Potato salad will never be the same. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved everyone. She was the loving fun/crazy aunt, always full of jokes and up for a new adventure. She crocheted and made many afghans
Robin is survived by her brothers, Rick (Bev) Johnson and Andy (Marion) Johnson; sisters, Carol Kalina, Faye (Alan) Muyres, Apryl (Royce) Holmquist, and Sandy (Bob) Hosch; nephews, Travis, Wesley, (big) Matt, Shane (Godson), Mike, and (little) Matt; nieces, Anna, Sara, Dawn, Stephanie, Allison, and Samantha; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2017; her mom and dad; nephew, Ryan Johnson; nieces, Sarah Hosch and Kari Johnson; great niece, Paige Lohkre; and her faithful dogs, Mitzie, Buck, Hunter and cat, Shithead. She is now leaping and galloping with everyone in heaven.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held March 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Isanti VFW Post. Burial of her ashes will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Browerville on June 25 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
