Rock S. Lewandowski, age 61, of Isanti died Feb. 6, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Rock Steven Lewandowski was born Sept. 2, 1960, in St. Cloud to Carl and Virginia (Gapinski) Lewandowski. He was raised and attended school in Foley. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He later attended college at St. Cloud Technical College and the University of Minnesota. Rock married Laurie Lauder on April 15, 2006, and they have lived in Isanti ever since.
Rock had a larger-than-life presence and was known for his charming smile, great big laugh, and ability to offer strength and encouragement to others in their times of need. He would do anything to make his children and grandchildren smile. He loved and cared for them deeply and has different, but special, bonds with each of them. He was known for finding great joy in food, especially buffets, but was also known for his own mashed potatoes, pies and salsa.
Growing up, he was a bright student, talented musician, gifted athlete, and more. Rock had strong lifelong bond with his twin, but loved and cared for each of his siblings. The stories with Rock and each brother or sister are endless.
Rock’s Tae Kwon Do school, which he built from the ground up, was an immense source of pride and joy for him. He strove to teach his students skills through TKD, such as discipline, integrity and perseverance that they could use not only in this beautiful art, but also in helping them navigate life outside the gym. He loved teaching others and had an amazing way of being able to connect with anyone to help them to master any skill.
Rock also took much pride in being a hard and dedicated worker, working first for Pine County and then for more than 20 years for the Isanti County Highway department. He was always busy at work, and in life, never doing less than his best.
Rock was a proud veteran, serving in Grenada — where he received his Combat Infantry Badge — and int the Sinia Peninsula in Egypt and in Central America. He was a big believer in our shared humanity and always tried to find the light and hope in situations.
Rock had a lot of love to give and truly wanted the best for every person in his life. Caring for and helping others was never-ending and provided Rock with unlimited happiness. His strength, that many have said seemed superhero-like, was vastly influential to many of the people that he has met throughout his life which has offered them their own strength and guidance. Rock was truly one of a kind.
Rock is survived by his wife, Laurie; children, David (Heather) Aukstakalnis, Laura (Josh) Welch, Charlie (Samsam) Lewandowski, Dannielle Lewandowski, and Jessica Lewandowski; mother, Virginia; siblings, Rory (Marcia) Lewandowski, Cindy (Bryan) Novak, his twin brother Gil Lewandowski, Gail (John) Lewandowski-Guizowski, Mark (Julie) Lewandowski, Vickie (Rob) Lewandowski-Kempf, Gary (Margaret) Lewandowski, and Patric (Tiffany) Lewandowski; grandchildren, Titan, Boden, Ariana, Carlos, Zach, Yusuf, Adam, Lucy and Mila; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maria Lynn Lauder and John Bryant; and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1,0 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, and also one hour prior to the funeral Friday at the church. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
