Roger David Youngquist, 72, of Mora, formerly of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Cambridge Medical Center.
He was born July 24, 1950 in Braham, Minnesota to Fredolph and MaryJane (Whitney) Youngquist. Roger grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1968. In April 1972 he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in April 1975 and continued in the Army Reserves until November 1977.
In April 1978 he was united in marriage to Charlene Hawley in Rush City, MN and they raised two sons. They lived several years in Ogilvie until moving to Cambridge to care for his mother. Charlene passed away in 1997 and his mom passed away in 1998. Roger later moved to Stacy, Ogilvie and more recently in Mora.
He worked at Engineered Polymers Corp in Mora for several years.
Roger enjoyed spending time with family and working on small engines.
Besides his parents and wife Charlene, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Nancy Gordner and Mary Jo Seran.
Roger is survived by his sons Micheal Youngquist of Minneapolis, David (BethAnn) Youngquist of Mora, grandchildren Felicity (Izek) Thomas of Hinckley, Brynn Crouch and Kenai Youngquist, great granddaughter Izzabella Thomas, sister Sharon (Jerry) Robertson of Renton, WA, other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023 at Cambridge Union Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion Honor Guard. Friends and family may gather at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
