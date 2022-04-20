Roger H. Lang

Roger Hill Lang, age 93 of Arden Hills, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by parents Clifford and Gertrude Lang of Lead, S.D.; twin brother Robert (Dorothy); and sister Phyllis.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Florence Nachtigal Lang; children Debra Arter, Drew, Dayton (Linda), and Diane; grandchildren Ryan, Tyler and Nathan Lang, and Andrew and Jennifer Arter; and great-granddaughter Isabella Rose Lang.
Born in Rapid City, S.D., he attended South Dakota State College, later graduating from Dunwoody Institute with a degree in architectural drafting. Roger had a successful career working in lumberyards around Minnesota before purchasing the Braham Lumber Company in 1962.
Whether at his winter home in Ft. Meyers, Fla., or summer home in Byron, he could be found at choir practice, golfing, biking, throwing horseshoes, dancing the polka, or knitting. Roger was notorious for his unique golf swing and “one-eyed putt.” He was also well-known for organizing large backyard softballs games for his and the neighborhood children.
A hard-working man with a tremendous sense of humor, he will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
A Korean War Veteran, the private memorial service and internment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Fort Meade, S.D. in July of 2022.
