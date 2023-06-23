Roland H. Cleveland of Two Harbors, MN died on June 8, 2023. He was 70 years-old.
Roland was born Nov. 4, 1952 to Harold and Marian Cleveland of Two Harbors, MN. Roland was raised in Two Harbors and moved to the North Branch area in 1970 with the family and cattle. He moved back to Two Harbors during COVID and stayed.
Roland was a dairy farmer 40-plus years with registered Holsteins and also showed cattle with 4-H, East Central Holsteins, Minnesota State Fair, and very active in many areas such as American Dairy Association (President a few years), Farmers Union, etc. The Cleveland Dairy existed for over 100 years — grandfather to father to son Roland.
Roland also became very active with Soil & Water (State President for a few years) and continued on the board until his passing.
Roland was also very active in sports for 20-plus years, including broomball player and coach of four state championships in the 1980s, MN State High School League official 20-plus years and referee for girls volleyball. He was also a Gopher volleyball enthusiast. Roland also very much enjoyed agate picking, fishing, and music.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Marian; brothers, David and Daniel Cleveland; and two nieces, Annette (daughter of Glenna) and Kristen (daughter of David).
Roland is survived by brothers, Lester (DeDe) Cleveland, Kelly (Penny) Cleveland, Joe Cleveland; sister Glenna Cleveland-Streator; sister-in-law Nancy Cleveland; nephews, James Pierce, Dan (Megan) Cleveland, Jesse Cleveland, Don Cleveland, Rick (JoJo) Cleveland, Kohl Cleveland, and Tyler Cleveland; nieces, Theresa and Stephanie Evangelist; grand-nephews, Aaron, Weston, Ryan, and Kace; and grand-niece, Story.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Access Church, 4359 392nd St., North Branch, MN 55056. Visitation an hour prior to service.
Please send cards to Lester Cleveland, PO Box 205, Harris, MN 55032.
