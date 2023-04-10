Roland Lantz, 80, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Carefree Living in St. Cloud. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.
Roland was born on April 21, 1942 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Victor and Adelia (Shoberg) Lantz. He grew up on the family farm in North Branch and has lived in St. Cloud since 1973. Roland was employed by Moorhouse Hatchery for eight years and at Fingerhut since 1983. He later worked at WACOSA.
Roland enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. He also enjoyed roller-skating, dancing, spending Saturdays at his brother’s farm with family, taking pride in the cars he drove and attending Harvest Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Joyce Lantz of Cambridge, Mary Ellen Lantz and Betty Lantz both of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter, Earl, LeRoy, Bert, and Carl Lantz; and sisters, Helen Dahlstrom and Maurine Iverson.
