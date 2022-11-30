Ronald J. Fealy, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 after a fall related to declining health.
Ron was the sixth child of Irene and Robert Fealy. He was born on Jan. 29, 1948, at Braham Community Hospital and grew up in Stanchfield, MN. He graduated from Braham High School in 1966 and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota where he married Dianne Kiel. Together, they had a daughter, Cari, and son, Aaron “Butch”.
In 1998, Ron married Roxanne Grover, who was by his side until the end. He helped raise and loved Brenton, Leorne and Caleb, Roxanne’s children and many dogs. As a family, they lived in Colorado Springs and moved to Paoli Indiana where he happily lived his remaining years.
Ron was a man of faith and found passion in his work, serving others. He was active in his church, leading the congregation in song and he shared that strong faith with his wife Roxanne where they developed community within the church, developing lifelong friendships. He was also passionate about sports, particularly Minnesota teams (SKOL!) and playing golf.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Jean and Arlene, and brothers Wally and Dale.
Those left behind to cherish Ron’s memories are his brother and sister Richard and Pat; wife, Roxanne, daughter, Cari, son, Butch (wife, Genevieve), grandsons Tanner and Brock; stepsons Brenton and Caleb (wife, Sondra), granddaughters, Ava and Lily, and stepdaughter Leorne.
A celebration of life for Ron will be held in Braham MN, summer of 2023. The event will definitely include one of his favorite things, pie from Park Café.
Ron’s funeral was coordinated by, and care was entrusted to McAdams Mortuary in Paoli IN; https://www.mcadamsmortuary.com/listings.
