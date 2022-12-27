Ronald John Wick, 74, of Ash Grove, MO passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
He was born Nov. 27, 1948, to Ralph and Emyline Wick in Braham, MN and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1966.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Emyline, stepfather Tony, and his eldest daughter Cindy.
He is survived by his wife Shannon, his sister Marylou, children James, Carrie, & Derrick, and grandchildren.
May he Rest In Peace.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services of Springfield, MO. Burial will be in the Isanti Union Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.