Ronald O. Hult

Ronald Otto Hult died peacefully at home in North Branch on Saturday, Jan. 15.
He was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Minneapolis to Swedish immigrant parents. He graduated from Southwest High in 1951. Ron attended the U of M with intentions to become a doctor. He was drafted by the Army and was sent overseas to serve in Korea. While there he achieved the rank of corporal, designing and operating radar equipment.
After an honorable discharge, Ron returned to college, this time graduating from St. Cloud State with degrees in education, social studies, and science.
In 1962, Ron began his teaching career at North Branch. He retired in 1998.
Retirement kept him plenty busy, building cars and furniture, playing cards, fishing and hunting.
Ron will be remembered for his care, patience, and sense of humor. It’s hard to encompass his life and accomplishments here. Those of you reading this have your own favorite memories, no doubt.
Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nan (Nancy Jones); sons, Tim and Charlie; daughters, Karin (Meyer) and son-in-law, John, Susan, and Elizabeth (Bit) and her partner, Alan; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Louise; his sister, Barbara; and brother, Robert.
Ron will continue teaching in death as he donated his body to the University of Minnesota. A celebration of life will be planned in the spring.
