Rosalie Ann Ernst, age 87, of Cambridge passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 9, 2022.
Rosie was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Amery, Wisconsin, to Michael and Agnes (Kolba) Wanzong. She grew up in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, where she graduated high school. She completed her nurse’s training in Red Wing, which began her more than 40-year nursing career. Rosie married George Ernst in 1956, and over the next 64 years, raised seven children on a farm in Cambridge. She was a 55-year active member of her church, where her servant’s heart flourished. Rosie was in perpetual motion as she was assured all in her presence were showered with food, attention and unconditional love.
Rosie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Denise (Kevin) Hemmer, Annette (Frank) Ernst, Tom Ernst, Andy (Julie) Ernst, Joanne (Les) Schebo, Richard (Char) Ernst, and Robert (Noelle) Ernst; grandchildren, Kevin, Casey, Jill, Matthew, Ashley, Angela, Dominic, Abraham, Elijah and Sebastian; great-grandchild, Eowyn; siblings, Robert Wanzong, Walter (Mary) Wanzong, Russel (Peggy) Wanzong; brother-in-law, Lee Freitag; and many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter-in-law, Cheri Ernst; granddaughter, Ilsa; siblings, Dorothy Heusel, Evelyn Stuntz and Julie Freitag; sister-in-law, Mary Wanzong; and brothers-in-law, Vern Heusel and Vern Stuntz.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with a sharing time at 11, on Friday, Jan. 14, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
