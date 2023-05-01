Rose Cross, age 87, of Isanti died April 24, 2023 at Prairie Senior Cottages.
Rose Mary Cross was born Aug. 30, 1935 in Borup, Minnesota to James and Eva (Arends) Delaney. She was raised in Borup and graduated from Mount St. Benedict in Crookston, Minnesota. Rose married Fred Cross on Feb. 5, 1955 in Ada, Minnesota. In 1961 they moved to Isanti where they raised their family. Rose was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished her extended family and was a dear friend to many in her church and community. Rose was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She worked many years as a manager in Central Supply at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Rose enjoyed gardening, reading, quilting, and serving others. She volunteered for American Red Cross blood drives, as a DNR Fire Warden, and with 4-H and other community groups.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Victoria), Yvonne (Randy) Jones, Doug (Julie), Karen (Dan) McClellan, Eileen (Dave) Howe, Theresa (Dan) Gable, Steve, and Roberta (Jamie) Rodriguez; 15 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, Isaac, Rebecca, Kristopher, Andrew, Brianne, Scott, Spencer, Devin, Adam, Jared, Michael, James and Nicole; 12 great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Penelope, Jemma, Rosemary, Adan, Audri, Ethan, Malachi, Isla, Brayden, Axzel and Klifton; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Delaney; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; brothers, Robert, Richard and Gerald Delaney; and sister, Patricia Archer.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, April 28 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The Knights of Columbus will lead praying of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Isanti Union Cemetery Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.