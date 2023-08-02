Rudolph Olaf Rasmussen, 92 year old resident of Cambridge MN, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Grace Pointe Crossing.
Rudy enjoyed music and dancing, especially dancing with the staff at Grace Pointe Crossing. He enjoyed his life there.
He is survived by his sister, Gwen Ross; sons, David (Trina) Rasmussen, Dean (Chris) Rasmussen; daughter, Pamela (Larry) Anderson; grandchildren, David, Nicholas (Alysha), Jenna (James); and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Rudolph Olaf Rasmussen Sr. and Vera Gardner; also his brother, Wallace Rasmussen.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 5 p.m. at 1215 Nightingale Street, Braham, MN 55006. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
