Russell Julian VanBeek, of Braham, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Elim Home in Milaca. He was 79 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
