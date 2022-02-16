Russell Julian VanBeek, of Braham, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Elim Home in Milaca. He was 79 years old.
Russ was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in St. Paul to parents Russell Gage and Ethelynn (Skramstad) VanBeek. He grew up on the family farm in Withrow, the oldest of 15 siblings. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1960. After high school, he worked multiple jobs delivering groceries and fuel oil, before landing the “big job” of working on the NSP Power Plant construction.
He met the love of his life Jackie Berglund in 1961, and they were married on June 22, 1963. They had six children. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Houlton and Burkhardt, Wisc., and Lakeland before moving to Withrow, next to the family farm.
In 1969, he attended Dunwoody Institute to become a plumber, joining Plumbers Local #15. While attending Dunwoody and apprenticeship training during the day, he worked nights loading trucks to support his growing family.
In 1974, Russ moved the family to a farm in Braham. He continued to work as a plumber in the Twin Cities, while simultaneously going back to his love of farming with cattle, turkeys, and crops. He obtained his Master Plumbing License in 1985 and started his own plumbing business, East Central Plumbing and Heating. He retired in 2016.
Russ was a member of Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church where he enjoyed ushering with his gift of gab. He also served as a Grass Lake Township clerk for many years. Russ enjoyed fishing, but his favorite hobby was traveling with Jackie, especially international cruising.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen and Helen; and brothers, Bill, Robert, Ed, Tom, Chris, and Dave.
He is survived by his wife Jackie; children, Teresa (Kevin) Mattson, Michael (Leeann), Heidi Gould, Russell (Allie), Julie (Jack) Hinsley, and Jude (Rachel); bonus daughter Faye Fazeli; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Harry) Robinson, Sue Noel, Pete (Cindy), Al (Joni), Ruth Holmen, and Ethie Sutliff; sisters-in-law, Barb, Jody, Kaye, Jo, and Nancy; brother-in-law Victor Berglund; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
