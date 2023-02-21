Ruth Larson, 96, died on Feb. 19, 2023, at her son Andrew’s home, surrounded by her caring family.
Ruth was a true Isanti girl, the sixth child born to Swedish immigrants, Andrew and Emma Rask in Isanti on March 3, 1926, in a howling snowstorm. Her mother quietly dedicated her to the Lord’s service in that difficult birth. As it happened, Ruth one day found a book titled “Mary Slessor of Calabar,” a book about a missionary in Africa and subsequently determined to be like Mary, to go anywhere God would send her. Her elementary years in Isanti and high school years in Cambridge were filled with youth activities in bands, choirs, clubs and good ‘ole small town fun. Her large extended family was very well known for their musical gifts and for their church involvement at Elim Baptist in Isanti. It was at a revival meeting where Ruth entrusted her heart and life to the Lord Jesus and set her compass to serve him.
After graduation from high school, she attended Bethel Bible College in St Paul, MN where she met a certain Dana Larson who was also preparing for the mission field. They were meant for each other, as they say. After Dana’s seminary education, and hard goodbyes to family and all they knew, the couple along with a baby son, boarded the “Marine Swallow” to sail to Assam, India. They were commissioned by the Baptist General Conference to grow and serve local churches. Ruth and Dana spent the first few years in language study, learning the culture and adding to their little family. The last 10 years of their service was lived out in a remote village near the Himalayan foothills in Assam (NE India) where they nurtured a small but growing congregation and ran a basic clinic for common ailments and leprosy patients. By then, their family had grown to eight children with a large community of believers who became very dear to Ruth. When Ruth was 91 years old she returned with family members to visit these dear friends in Assam.
One would think that 20 years in India would be enough missionary service. But no! When Ruth and Dana were not allowed to return to India, they were re-commissioned to serve in NW Argentina in similar church planting ministry. This time in a new language – Spanish – and accompanied by 5 of their children. Again, they fell in love with the Argentine culture, people and this time, the Andes Mountains and desert region they were in. It was a whole different environment from tropical India. Their seventeen years there were full of meaningful friendships, adventurous road trips to outlying churches, appreciating Argentine food and music, and the joy of being ambassadors for Christ.
During all their years of missionary service, Ruth and Dana always returned to Isanti every five years for their furloughs where they could renew family ties and share their missionary work. Elim Baptist church was an important link for them, the place where Ruth grew up, where she married Dana and where she worshiped with her family. When they retired they continued to work in the Hispanic church in Minneapolis for 10 years before moving up to Cambridge to live with son Stephen Larson and his family. Ruth was well-known for her piano playing at hymn sings, commitment to prayer and love for the church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Larson, baby son Mark, daughter Martha Thomsen, grandson Joel Dean, grandson Colin Larson, her parents Andrew and Emma Rask and all her siblings.
She is survived by son Jonathan (Mary Kay) Larson, son Timothy (Cynthia) Larson, daughter Bette (Gordon) Dean, son-in-law Jeffery Thomsen, daughter Sara (James) Wiegner, son Andrew (Jodie) Larson, son Samuel (Peter Duffin) Larson, son Stephen (LaDonna) Larson, 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials suggested to Converge, PO Box 850001, Orlando, FL 32885-9930 or to the family for the Ruth Larson nursing scholarship in Assam, India. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
