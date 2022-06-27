Ruthie P. Falk

Ruthie Pauline Falk, 91, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cambridge Medical Center.
Ruthie Olson was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Blomford to Clifford and Rena (Rydeen) Olson. She grew up in Blomford and attended country school District #24 and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949.
On April 15, 1950, she married Willard Falk in Cambridge, her husband of 66 years. They lived in Cambridge before moving to Braham. Willard and Ruthie took a trip to Alaska in 1952 to visit his sister. While there, they got jobs at the University of Alaska Experimental Station. Willard became the maintenance man and Ruthie a cook. Their daughter, Heidi, was born in Fairbanks. In September 1954, they returned to Blomford and bought a farm where they remained. They farmed, raised dairy cattle, and cooked maple syrup from the maple trees on the farm. Ruthie also worked more than 20 years at Peoples State Bank as a teller, secretary and receptionist. She decided after retiring that she wanted to continue to work and began working at East Central Electric in 1980 and retired 15 years later. After Willard passed in December 2016, Ruthie remained on the farm until 2018, when she moved to Prairie Senior Cottages.
Ruthie was active as a 4-H Leader for the Blomford Buccaneers in the 1960s. She went on many trips including Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, Canada and several trips to Arizona to visit Heidi and family. She enjoyed collecting coins, Elvis memorabilia, and was a big Elvis fan. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed her shoes, always having matching shoes to her outfits. Ruthie always had the coffee pot on for people stopping by.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willard; siblings Viola Young, Floyd Olson; and other relatives and friends.
Ruthie is survived by her daughter Heidi Zimmer (Ernie Trujillo) of Tucson, Ariz.; two grandsons, TJ Zimmer of Tucson and Chris Zimmer of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Prairie Senior Cottages and Cambridge Medical Center. Thanks also to neighbors and friends Keith and Sandy Stamm and Cullen Bartz who always looked after Ruthie and Willard and lent a helping hand whenever they needed it.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Isanti County Veterans Memorial Park and Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
