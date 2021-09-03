Join family and friends of Cambridge native Ryan Edstrom in celebrating his beautiful life at Hyland Hills Ski Area Chalet, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington, MN on Monday, Sept. 27. Gathering starts at 4 p.m., program at 5 p.m.
Through stories, songs, and photos, we’ll remember this loving man who brought so much goodness into the world. There will be a cash bar outdoors after the program. Dress casually. Masks will be required for the safety of all. Please RSVP so the family can plan food and beverages accordingly. RSVP to tinyurl.com/ryan-edstrom.
