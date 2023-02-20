Sandi (Stanley) Gagne

Sandi Gagne peacefully died in her sleep Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She was 55 years old.
Sandi was born July 11, 1967 to Gwen and Wayne Stanley. She was a loved wife, mom, grandmother, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Wayne; father-in-law Richard Gagne; and mother-in-law Georgene Gagne.
She is survived by her mom, Gwen; brother Loren (Julie) Stanley; sister Dianne (Mike) Nowak; sister Denise Stanley; husband Cameron Gagne; sons Jake (Amy), Ryne and fiance Brianna; daugher Stephanie Gagne; granddaughter Ivy; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at SACS Friendship Cafe, 140 Buchanan Street N. #164, Cambridge, MN.
When we get to the end of our lives together, the house we had, the cars we drove, the things we possessed won’t matter. What will matter is that I had you, and you had me!
