Sandra L. Rysdam Fredrickson (Snarfy), age 65, of Stacy passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She met her Savior, Jesus Christ, after a short but fierce battle with pancreatitis.
Sandy was born October 16, 1956, in Braham to Ronald “Ronnie” and Dorothy Rysdam. She grew up in Andree, not far outside of Braham, where she attended elementary and high school. Sandy’s love of the outdoors was always evident, from planting flowers and vegetables in the garden with her mom, to hunting and fishing with her dad and brother Lee.
In November 1976, Sandy married “that cute boy with his own race car on the track at the skating rink,” Lonny Fredrickson of Cambridge. The following summer, they began building their forever home in Stacy, where they raised their children.
Over the next 45 years together, Sandy and Lonny served as church youth group leaders, boy- and girl-scout troop leaders, soccer coaches, Sunday school teachers and softball coaches. Their home was always open to, and often filled with, family and friends of all kinds.
Throughout the course of her life, Sandy developed an extensive list of hobbies: painting, sewing, syrup-making, gardening, photography, and enjoying time with her grandchildren. Her unwavering faith and spiritual life ran deep, with frequent — near constant — involvement at church and Bible studies, womens’ group, Sunday school and special events.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Dorothy Rysdam; sister Cathy Jo Finnerty; mother- and father-in-law, Martin and Marilyn Fredrickson; sisters-in-law Karen Johnson and Kim Fredrickson; nephew Jason Henry; and niece Kendra Puckett.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband Lonny; children Carrie (Ken) Frost, Jeff (Cheryl) Fredrickson, and Heidi (Jake) Bennett; grandchildren Brice, Areanna, Glenn, Annika, Owen, Baylee, and Levi; siblings Linda (Alan) Tucker, Lee Rysdam, and Barb Rysdam Barnes; and so very many other beloved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, at Country Roads Baptist Church, 25346 Apollo Street NE, in Stacy. Interment will be at Atna Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30, at Strike Life Tributes, 409 Broadway Street NE, in Isanti. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
