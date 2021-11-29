Scott C. Gilyard, age 60, of Corcoran is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; children, Brita (Zach) Erickson, Lars (Bella) Gilyard and Anders Gilyard; grandson, Finn Erickson; parents, Janis and Russell Gilyard; sister, Pam Melenich; niece, Ohnica Melenich and nephew, Tommy Melenich.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lillian and Clifford Gilyard, Jeanette and Ray Peterson; and a nephew, John Melenich.
Scott was born Aug. 25, 1961, in Cambridge to Janis and Russell Gilyard. He was raised in Isanti and was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti.
Scott graduated from Cambridge High School and earned a degree in biology from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1983. He married Lisa Gilyard (nee Pearson) in 1986 and had three children: Brita, Lars and Anders. Scott had a career in healthcare and served as president of the United Health Group division of Medco Health Solutions before retiring in 2014.
Scott’s greatest joys were his family and loved ones. He was a dedicated husband and father, especially enjoying time up north at the family cabin, Norske Torden, on Thunder Lake. He committed his life to serving others, volunteering his time to numerous organizations including St. Barnabas Lutheran Church, Gustavus Adolphus College, Norway House, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, and University of St. Thomas.
Scott believed that good comes from all things: fortunate or unfortunate. He learned to be thankful for his 2006 leukemia diagnosis — not for the challenges it presented, but for the growth and wisdom that came from those challenges. Living vibrantly and authentically, he sought genuine connections with others and truly valued the gift of family and friends. Scott found peace in his faith in God and expressed great gratitude for the wonderful life he enjoyed.
A celebration of Scott’s Life will be held at a future date. Memorials are preferred to Luther Point Bible Camp Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Minnesota Chapter. Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.gearty-delmore.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.