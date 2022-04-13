Scott D. Anderson, age 55, of Cambridge, formerly of Watertown and Minneapolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on April 6, 2022.
Scott was born Dec. 6, 1966, in Minneapolis to Robert and Mary Anderson. He attended Patrick-Henry High School. After high school, he met the love of his life, Suzy Johnson, at a family’s housewarming party. They were married on Sept. 22, 1990. They lived in South Minneapolis for a short period of time before moving to Watertown where they raised their three children, Amanda, Paul and Emma. They lived in Watertown for 22 years before moving to their “forever home” in rural Cambridge.
Scott’s career started as a piano mover. He moved onto custodial work at the Ridgedale Mall and then at Watertown-Mayer Public Schools, finally representing his fellow workers as a contract organizer for SEIU Local 284. His astute abilities have benefited many of his friends and colleagues.
He had a sense of adventure: traveling the world, metal detecting, agate hunting and especially finding great restaurants along the way. His sense of humor brought joy to many. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Mary; brother Michael Anderson; father-in-law Paul Johnson; and brother-in-law Roger Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Suzy; devoted children Amanda (Ryan) Ward, Paul Anderson and Emma Anderson; precious granddaughter Quinn Ward; and his grandson on the way.
Scott is also survived by his siblings Jeffrey Anderson, Kevin (Thea) Anderson and Janice (Mark) Haasken; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. Friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St. in Cambridge, 763-689-2244 and one hour prior to the memorial service at church on Wednesday.
Memorials preferred. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
