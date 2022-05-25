Scott D. Axell

Scott Douglas Axell passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, at his home in Dalbo. He was 61 years old.
Originally from Minneapolis, Scott was born April 25, 1960, at Methodist Hospital to Dougas Earl Axell and Margie Axell. Scott was a graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper High School, where he was an accomplished swimmer on the swim team. Scott went to culinary arts college to be a chef. Food was his passion; he loved to cook from scratch. Scott worked many years in the restaurant industry. Scott married the love of his life, Lorene Anne Earles, at the Lutheran Church in Anoka on June 4, 1983. He loved to hunt and ride four-wheelers with his wife Lorene or any time the kids or grandkids were home. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his kids and grandkids.
Scott is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Axell; and his grandparents Earl and Ann Axell and Fern and Lenard Heth. He is survived by his wife Lorene; their children Shane Rockneberg, Amber Peterson, Scott Axell and Autumn Herold; seven grandchildren; his mother Margie; and his sister Sheryl (Lynn) Streeter, and their children Cory and Angela.
A celebration on life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on June 4 at 2161 Joplin Street in Mora.
