Sharon E. Sager, 77, of rural Princeton passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born April 7, 1946 in Stanchfield, Minnesota to George and Alice (Krona) Lindgren. Sharon grew up in Dalbo where she attended country school and went on to graduate from Ogilvie High School in 1964.
On June 6, 1964 she was united in marriage to Henry Sager in Cambridge. They lived in Dalbo, Cambridge and Princeton before settling east of Princeton.
Sharon stayed at home and did in-home daycare. Later she worked as a nurse’s aide at The Princeton Elim Home, at Motek Engineering, and would go on to work at Grandview Christian Home from which she retired.
She was a member of Karmel Covenant Church and was involved with The Gathering at church. Sharon and Henry enjoyed traveling it their RV and spent many winter months in Florida. Sharon enjoyed going with travel groups on trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Sharon was an excellent baker and had her own business of making wedding cakes, she was very creative with crafts and needlework. She enjoyed caring for her flower gardens and grew gladiolas to give away to friends and family. She helped Henry with his vegetable garden and had her own strawberry patch. Sharon enjoyed birdwatching and feeding the hummingbirds.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Steve and Wayne Lindgren.
Sharon is survived by her husband Henry, children Martin (Joyce) Sager of Rocklin, CA, Kim Sager of Barstow, CA, Barbara (John) Ryan of Eagan, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, brother Vic (Carol) Lindgren, sisters Kathy (Dale) Benson, Yvonne (Randy) Friez all of Dalbo, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at Karmel Covenant Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
