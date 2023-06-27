Sharon Marie Dahl, 69, of Cambridge, MN went to her heavenly home on June 18, 2023. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. During her life she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved her job at Lakeside Christian Church and the many people she was able to meet. Sharon was interested in crafts of all kinds, card making, sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and traveling. She faithfully served in several ministries.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Eugene “Bud” Hanson and D. Darleen Hanson. She is survived by her brother, Brian Hanson; sister, Darla (Brock) Cunio; daughter, Sara (David) Gunderson; grandchildren, Annika, Emeline and David III Gunderson; niece, Carina Cunio and nephew, Theodore “Teddy” Cunio.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Lakeside Christian Church in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to Lakeside Christian Church for their Prayer Cabin Renovation Project. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
