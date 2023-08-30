Shaun Timothy Nesbit, age 59, of Isanti died Aug. 22, 2023.
Shaun was born Sept. 7, 1963 to Frank and Audrey Nesbit in Minneapolis, MN and was raised in Blaine, MN. He enjoyed woodworking and anything mechanical.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey; and grandson, Easton. He is survived by his sons, Tyler, Alec (Kelli) and Noah; father, Frank; grandchildren, Korbin, Maverick & Harley; brothers, Mark (Cindy), Mike (Nikki), and Shane (Lynnae); sister, Tanya (David); many nieces and nephews and dear friend, Carolyn.
Memorial Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
