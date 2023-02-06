Shirley Kathryn (Streeter) Scheele Jones passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at the age of 88.
Shirley was born on Feb. 12, 1934 to Glen and Louise (Berner) Streeter in Craig, Colorado. In her early years she attended schools in Denver, Rapid City and eventually her family moved to Minnesota where she attended school in Ogilvie, graduating in 1952.
She started her nursing career after graduating from Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She continued her education by obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Nursing and then a Master’s in Public Health both from the University of Minnesota, where she would later teach.
In 1955, Shirley married Jon K. Scheele and moved to the farmstead in Braham. From this union came three wonderful children. They divorced in 1978, but continued to do a wonderful job of co-parenting and being present at many functions.
Shirley worked in a variety of venues in her nursing career from being in the hospital at the bedside to becoming the Director of Nursing and Education for several hospitals throughout her career. Her passion was being an advocate for those in need as she worked in Public Health, Risk Management, Quality and writing federal grants for projects around agricultural safety and overall population health. She worked as the Isanti County Director of Public Health and worked in education at the University of Minnesota. She retired early in 1996 to care for her father who also had Alzheimer’s Disease. She made sure that his last years on earth were the best they could be by spending time traveling with him as well as just “being there”.
There was never a moment where she wasn’t looking to try something new, learn something new or to take the opportunity to teach others what she knew about life. She loved music and to sing—especially Christmas caroling—her favorite season. She became part of the Sweet Adeline’s singing group later in life. She was so cautious, but adventurous. She took flying lessons, got her real estate license, went white water rafting in Colorado in her 60’s, became a Mary Kay consultant as well as being an advocate for seniors in her later years by becoming a SHIPP advisor to share her medical knowledge that she had learned over the years.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a 4-H leader. She loved quilting and was involved in quilting groups. She shared her quilting creations with family and friends. Later in life she became very interested in Genealogy and traveled the country to learn more about the family lineage.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children: Greg (Kathy Needham), Lisa (Bryan), Susan (Rick); grandchildren: Jonny (Christine) Scheele, Shawna Scheele, Jason (Lisa) Asbe, Brittany Kuhl, Cody (Laura) Stapes, Chad (Katie) Stapes, Angie Graves; great-grandchildren: Jaelie, Graeson and Lillian Scheele, Kayden and Carson Asbe, Brynlei Kuhl, Sophia and Augustus Stapes, Jesse and Danica Lipe, James Jackson; many very special nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Louise Streeter; sisters Betty Crumrine and Dorothy Claggett.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Shirley: 2 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned for one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel
www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
