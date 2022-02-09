Shirley R. Zakariasen

Shirley Ruth (Fjeldheim) Zakariasen went to be with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2022, at 98 years old.
Shirley was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Grandy, to John and Mathilda (Frandsen) Fjeldheim. She grew up and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1941. After high school she attended St. Cloud State and earned her teaching certificate. While at St. Cloud, she met her amazing husband, Ray Zakariasen. Ray also earned his teaching degree and taught industrial arts at Central Jr. High in St. Louis Park for 30 years.
Shirley was happily married to Ray Zakariasen for 69 years. They were blessed with four children, Nancy, Dave, Dawn, and Paul. As a family they were always going on summer camping trips around the United States and going to the family cabin that Ray built on Fishtrap Lake, along with other relatives that had cabins nearby. They had 32 grandchildren and the 9 from Minnesota were a big part of their lives for all the holidays, sporting events and graduations. They couldn’t manage without all of their help with the thousands of lefsa made over the years (4 lefsa grills going at once — Uffda!!). They took 12 trips to Alaska, where Nancy’s family moved in 1974, so they could get to know the wonderful grandchildren there.
They were active in two special churches. St. Louis Park Evangelical Free Church was where they raised their children to love the Lord and adhere to biblical principles and to be thankful for their many lifelong friendships which exemplified Christian Loving and serving the Lord. In their retirement years they moved to Grandy, where they built a log house and enjoyed the fellowship and encouragement from their dear friends at Wyanett Free Church. A special part of their 69 years together was the awesome Fjeldheim and Zakariasen families who have blessed the family throughout their lives with the many wonderful family reunions and memories!
Shirley was always on the go, not only with her cherished friends and family, but she was always working on projects. She made lots and lots of quilts to give away and crocheted hats by the hundreds that were sent with missionaries to other countries along with the many building projects that she and Ray were a part of. She was very proud to say, while on the many mission trips, that she had mixed concrete on four continents. In 2004, they received the Isanti County Outstanding Sr. Citizens Award. She and Ray truly lived a happy life together, serving the Lord and loving others. Even the last few years of Shirley’s life, living without her soulmate, losing her independence and depending on others, she was grateful and could enjoy the company of her caregivers and family with her delightful sense of humor for everyone and everything in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray on Sept. 24, 2014; brothers Wes, Einar and Bill Fjeldheim; and sisters Marion Erickson and Doris Stuvland. Shirley is survived by children Nancy (Joe) Carlson of Kenai, Alaska, Dave (Barb) Zakariasen of Grand Rapids, Dawn (Joel) Hohmann of Cambridge, and Paul (Shelly) Zakariasen of Stanchfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. They will all miss her.
A Memorial Service will be at 11a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Wyanett Evangelical Free Church, 7036 Hwy 95 NW, Princeton. Interment was in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
