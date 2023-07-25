Shirley Rose Rydeen, 82, of Cambridge, and longtime resident of San Diego, CA passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home at River Hills in Cambridge.
She was born Oct. 11, 1940 in Blomford, Isanti County, Minnesota to Merrill and Mildred (Swanson) Andersen. She grew up on a farm East of Isanti, was baptized at South Isanti Baptist Church and attended country school through the sixth grade at Pershing District #53. Shirley graduated from Cambridge High School in 1958. After high school she attended Humbolt Airline School.
Shirley met Larry Rydeen while he was setting pins for her at his hometown bowling alley in North Branch. They went on a blind date and later were married on March 12, 1960 at South Isanti Baptist Church. They moved to Minneapolis where Shirley worked at IDS. They would move to San Diego, CA when Larry was drafted into the Navy. Larry served in Vietnam and Shirley remained in San Diego and continued working for IDS. When Larry returned from Vietnam they continued to reside in San Diego until Larry passed in May 2017. Shirley moved back to Cambridge shortly after his passing.
Shirley enjoyed water skiing, golfing and playing tennis. She and Larry enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and also visited the Bahamas.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry, brothers James and Kenneth Andersen, sisters-in-law Leone Andersen and Emogene Andersen.
Shirley is survived by her sister Lorna (Loren) Christenson of Cambridge, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Isanti Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
