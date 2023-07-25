Shirley Rose Rydeen

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.