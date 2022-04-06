Stanley L. Anderson

Stanley LeRoy Anderson, or Stan to those who knew him, was born in a little yellow farmhouse on Paul’s Lake in Cambridge to Oscar and Margaret (Broten) Anderson on February 23rd, 1936; Stan had one older brother Roger. Stan finished his earthly journey Wednesday morning March 23rd at the age of 86 years and one month at his home in Cambridge, where he lived with his loving wife Burneita for the past 35 years, when he entered into the presence of Jesus Christ his Savior and His Lord and was able to hear loud and clear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:21
As a child on the farm, Stan helped with the different chores; milking the cow, bailing the hay, cleaning the stalls, etc., but his favorite thing to do on the farm was to play with the barn kitties; he recently shared just how much he loved kittens and how he got into trouble when he snuck and hid one in the garage of their apartment in Minneapolis. Stan was an animal lover; he often stated that he was “part dog.”
At around age five Stan moved with his family to the big city of Minneapolis where Stan’s dad had received a new job that would be of Great Benefit to his family; his father would be the manager of, not one, but two apartment complexes, quite a step up for them. While in high school, Stan and his brother Roger were given the responsibility of taking care of all the cosmetic duties around the apartments; in the summer, Stan would help with mowing the lawn, keeping the grounds groomed, sidewalks swept and washed off, flowers watered, windows washed, or replaced (after a night of too much fun. Oops!). In the winter, Stan would help his brother shovel the sidewalks, keep the floors mopped, carpets vacuumed, and keep the coal oil burning stove filled and stoked to heat the apartment complexes.
Stan left high school in 11th Grade for more important things like the Korean War. Stan had a sense of a “Call of Duty;” he loved his country. Stan was only 17, so he had to lie in order to be let in to basic training in the United States Army. Stan was married to Patricia Taylor in June of 1953 at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, and to that union was born four children: the oldest son, Michael; a set of twin boys, Mark and Curtis; and the youngest, a daughter, Kristi; the marriage was short-lived — approximately seven years.
Stan served his country in the United States Army overseas in Korea at the end of the Korean War and in clean-up operations when it was over. After coming home from Korea, Stan met his life-long best friend Richard (Dick) Pillsbury; they were joined at the hip.
Stan’s friend Dick was an amazing singer and so they would frequent the clubs in the Twin Cities to try to get him up on stage for an opportunity to show off his talent; one in particular was the Flame Cafe; the two of them would hang out with the likes of Little Jimmy Dickens, Patty & Jan of The North Sisters, Marvin Rainwater, Don Gibson, Whispering Bill Anderson and George Jones.
During this time Stan met the beautiful Burneita Mason; his heart would never be the same. Stan, Burneita and her two children, daughter Linda and son Jeffrey, set off on an adventure. They left Minnesota, driving west, and landing in Sacramento. It was there that Stan and Burneita’s child was born, a daughter Tari, in 1963.
California was good to Stan and Beets, it truly was the land of opportunity for them. Stan landed a job at the California State Capitol mail room, not because of his skill, but because of his sheer perseverance and the fact that he would not take NO for an answer.
Because of his skill and ability to learn, Stan moved up the ladder quickly and would become the head of the Senate Reprographics Department, the area in which the Official Bills and Opinions were created, printed and a lot more. There were many perks that came along with working for the California State Senate, especially during the time of Reagan:
1. Being invited to Reagan’s Inauguration where Frank Sinatra and John Wayne were also guests,
2. Being invited to the Governor’s Mansion for the 4th of July picnic.
Stan would retire from The State of California, Senate Repro in 1986.
While living in California Stan and Beets thoroughly enjoyed life and kept VERY active. They were members of Sons of Norway, the Swedish Lodge, played on two bowling leagues, Yahtzee night with Arnie and Marta, and Stan loved to host parties at their home in Carmichael; they had a lot of friends and he was known for his tacos, barbequed ribs and his guacamole.
Stan even “attempted” to learn to play the guitar: “Hang down your head, Tom Dooley.”
Stan loved to play card games; cribbage was probably his favorite. Only about six weeks before he passed, Stan played his last two games of cribbage with his son-in-law Rock. Stan’s dementia may have taken some of Stan’s memory, but playing the game of cribbage was not one of them. Stan smoked Rock in both games and almost “skunked” him in one.
Stan loved California, but Minnesota still had a hold on his heart; before moving back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes in 1986, Stan and Beets, their children and usually one of their friends would spend summer vacations on Fanny Lake, east of Cambridge, in the cabin Stan’s father built before his passing. The family reunions were unforgettable.
Stan’s return to Minnesota came with the dream of opening his own bar, the Cambridge Bar and Grill. Stan wasn’t a frequent drinker or business savvy, but the comedy show “Cheers” was popular at the time, so, what the heck!
Along with the help of his sons Mark and Jeff, his best friend Dick, and his family/friends, Stan remodeled the Cambridge Bar and Grill from its original with a full two-bedroom apartment upstairs; during the remodel Stan found historical evidence that the apartment they were remodeling had once been a brothel. You never know!
The Cambridge Bar and Grill opened like gangbusters — best burgers in town!
But with Stan’s “all in” work ethic and his unwillingness to miss a minute of the action, he wore himself out VERY quickly, and after a tragic accident Stan’s perspective changed and the “for sale” sign was on the door.
After the selling of the bar a new chapter in Stans life began: over-the-road truck driving. Stan drove for Hirshbach, Koch and Toro; it was when he was “team driving” for Toro that the Lord started His slow but steady capture of Stan’s heart and soul. Stan drove “Team” with his great friend Phill Stengle. Phill loved his Lord and quietly lived that love out for Stan to see, and see he did. They crossed the country together for approximately 10 years.
One might think that after all that driving perhaps Stan may have had enough of the Highway. No, Stan bought a nice and shiny motorhome. He had a love for nice and shiny; every two years Stan had the latest model luxury car on the market. Together, he and Beets traveled the country and wintered in much warmer places.
They took their two young granddaughters to California with them to see the California where their life had been so blessed. Stan loved to hop in the car on a whim and drive to Branson, Missouri, to see a great country show, or just to go all the way to Pottsville, Tennessee, for breakfast at Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse to catch a glimpse of his and Beets’ favorite country western couple, Joie and Rory Feek, toting their sign, “929 miles from Cambridge, Minnesota, to Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse for breakfast.” Not only did Stan and Beets spot their favorite country western couple, but they visited with them and got their picture taken with them.
Stan was never too old to learn a new trick; in his mid-to-late 50s he began woodworking. The projects started out small like wooden valances, but when he was at his finest, Stan — along with his great friend Phill — were building custom cabinets. Just about every one of his children and grandchildren were blessed with a new kitchen thanks to Stan’s handiwork. He truly was created in the image of God. It was while working on one of those kitchens that the Lord started to tie that bow around Stan’s heart; he sent in a dear saint of the Lord that “needed” some new cabinets. During this time, He used this dear saint to continue to draw Stan to himself. Then, one day, not too long after that, the Lord sent in “the Cavalry”— the pastor himself, who wanted to learn how to work with wood. Isn’t it just like the Lord to let us think that we are the one that is in control? For weeks the pastor and Stan worked together, learning from each other and the deal was “sealed.” Ephesians 4:30; a daughter’s 20-year prayer answered.
One more prayer Jesus, she asked, “Will you throw in baptism too please?” In April of 2016, both Stan and Beets were baptized and became members of Cross Pointe Church. It was funny, during the 20 years of praying for Stan, his daughter would give him a Bible for Christmas, but when there was no change, a few years would go by and she would give him another Bible for Christmas. One year when the Bible gift was given and opened, Stan said to his daughter, “You just gave me a Bible last year!” That left her feeling as though she would never see her father come to know the Lord. But as we know everything goes according to the Lord’s timing. Once Stan was saved and came to know Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour, he couldn’t get enough Bibles; now he needed one “Just like Pastor Randy’s.”
Stan survived liver cancer in 2013, and just a few short weeks after surgery, Stan remarried his lovely bride Burneita on their 50th wedding anniversary. They had the full-blown wedding with all the pomp and circumstance that they couldn’t afford all those years before; it was truly a day to remember.
Stan was an avid fisherman, another gift he had in common with his Savior. He would fish the area lakes, if he had too, but where he loved to fish most of all was up on the Crow Wing River. Seining minnows and catching the “biggest walleyes” were some of his best fish stories. Stan and his cousin John went up to Camp Jim with Cross Pointe Church in the summer of 2018, volunteering to be the fishing guides for the campers. A record Northern Pike and an Arctic Grayling are still mounted on the walls of Stan’s office from a fly-in fishing trip he took with a group of his buddies up in Canada, the trip of a lifetime. Even after an amazing trip like that, it was the Crow Wing River that called out to Stan, even up to three days before he passed. Frequently Stan would speak to his son-in-law Rock about the next time they could go up to the river and catch the big walleyes. Just three days before he passed, Stan was planning his next trip.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years Burneita; his sons Michael (Jeanette) Roberts, Mark Roberts, Curtis Roberts of Florida, and Jeff (Jennifer) of Idaho; his daughters Kristi (Barry) Thompson of Florida, Linda (Jeff) Lehr of Cambridge, and Tari (Rock) Zortman of Princeton; his grandchildren Whitney (Jason) Dissing of Isanti, Taylor (Derick) Braatz of Cambridge, Clayton (Amanda) Sorenson and Mason (Melissa) Sorenson of Idaho, Aaron and Devin Porterfield of Two Harbors, Christopher (Kaylee) Roberts of Cloquet, Kira (Jeff) Sadler of Cromwell, and Marina Roberts of Florida; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents Oscar W. and Margaret C. Anderson; brother Roger Anderson; and his very best friend Richard (Dick) Pillsbury.
Funeral services for Stan were held at 11 a.m. last Thursday, March 31, at Cross Pointe Church, Cambridge with visitation one hour prior; a separate visitation was held on Wednesday, March 30, at Strike Life Tributes 720 1st Avenue E, Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to one of Burneita’s favorite charities:
• Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306
• St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
