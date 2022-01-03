Steven K. Thompson, age 60, of Braham, died unexpectedly at this home Dec. 27, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Isanti Community Center with a visiting time one hour prior and lunch to follow. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
