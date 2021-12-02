Steven L. Blazevic

Steven Lowry Blazevic valued the best things in life — family, friends, hard work and most of all good times, never taking life too seriously. He passed away in his home on Lake Pokegama in Grasston on November 30th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
You knew you were in for an adventure when Steve would invite you out; from long weekends boat-camping and late night games of 31 at the cabin on Sand Point to spur of the moment road trips that turn into all day gallivanting. Steve’s slapstick sense of humor kept everyone around him in light spirits and left with sore cheeks from laughing and smiling. He truly loved his friends, who became family, and would make more everywhere he went.
Steve and Sherri were married for 38 years, having two daughters, Dawn (Charlie) and Adrianne (Will) who Steve adored; also survived by his brothers John (Theresa) and Dave (Michelle). Steve was joined in his escapades growing up in Minneapolis with his three brothers Brad, John and Dave. As he was just a big kid himself, he loved when his grandchildren came into his life - Gavin, Elijah, and Blaine and most recently, Wahkon. Steve will be reunited with his best friend and father, Tom Blazevic, his mother, Jean Blazevic, brother, Brad Blazevic and many beloved friends.
A celebration of Steve’s life will take place on December 17, 2021, at Creekside Farms in Rush City (8555 Rushseba Trail, Rush City, MN 55069) with visitation starting at noon, service at 1:00 p.m. Bring your stories to share! All are invited to join us for dinner and cheers at Flickabirds on Rush Lake following. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
