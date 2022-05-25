Sylvia L. Twingstrom

Sylvia Lorinda Drager Twingstrom, of Cambridge, died on May 20, 2022. She was 94 years old.
Sylvia was born March 12, 1928, in Little Sauk Township. She grew up there, attending District 24 school. Sylvia was baptized and confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church in Little Sauk. She cleaned homes for many different families in the area. She married her first husband, Ferdinand Heinz of Long Prairie. They lived in many different places in Minnesota, Red River Valley and Todd County.
She married Eli Triebenbach of Osakis. They lived by Lake Osakis and then moved to Big Sandy, Texas. They traveled to all the states, except one. After her travels, she moved back to Minnesota. Living in several apartments in Osakis, Ely, North Branch and finally Cambridge. She was a life-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 6424. Also a member of Joy Lutheran Church where she met and married Maynard Twingstrom.
Sylvia loved dancing, crocheting, and singing in the church choir and the Joyful voices group in North Branch
She is survived by her children; Pearl Kramer of Long Prairie, Roger (Michaelene) Heinz of Ely, and Barb (James) Davis of Cambridge; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Arlene Hutchinson of Florida, Bonnie (Kenneth) Dunlap of Orient, Iowa, and six step-children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ferdinand Heinz, Eli Triebenbach and Maynard Twingstrom; grandson Arthur Heinz II; granddaughter Cassandra Kramer; brothers William and Ernest Drager of Minneapolis; sisters Lois Holt of Lewisville, Texas, and Pearl Drager of Little Sauk; daughter Ruth Grandlund of Cambridge; twin infant brothers of Little Sauk; Leslie Drager of Little Sauk, sons Arthur Heinz of Sacramento, Calif., Louis Heinz of Long Prairie, and Stanley Heinz of Long Prairie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Joy Lutheran Church, 115 Joy Circle, Cambridge. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre at 4 p.m. that same Saturday.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244.
