Tanya Rachelle (Graham) Bartelt-Anderson, 48 of Cambridge-Isanti passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, Tanya was born in Cambridge to John and Cindy Graham on July 25, 1975. She grew up in the Cambridge-Isanti area and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1993. Tanya married Max Bartelt on Oct. 13, 1995. They made their home in the Cambridge-Isanti area where they raised four kids.
Photography and crafting were a huge part of Tanya’s life. She loved scrapbooking and making albums of her siblings and kids. She had various jobs through the years selling Tupperware and Longaberger. Tanya was very active in martial arts, where she earned several black belts in various martial arts. She was a martial arts instructor for several years and loved teaching her students.
Tanya married Keith Anderson on Feb. 14, 2023, and they recently moved to a new house near Green Lake. Tanya and Keith enjoyed fishing and spending time at the cabin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Bartelt; father John Edward Graham; mother Cindy Olson; mother-in-law Maggie Bartelt; grandparents, and uncles. She is survived by her husband Keith; kids Ashley, Lexie, Payton, and Colton; father Bobby Olson; siblings John, Angie, and Bjorn; father-in-law Jim Bartelt; sister-in-law Sandy (Tim); nieces Cassie and Brandy and nephew Thomas, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Funeral will be held at North Isanti Baptist church on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. with a visitation a half an hour earlier.
