Theresa M. Kletschka

Theresa Marie (Wachtler) Kletschka, age 69, of North Branch, died Jan. 25, 2022.
Theresa was born Dec. 7, 1952, in Minneapolis. She lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to three children, as a caring sister, as an amazing wife to her late husband, Ricky, and was a friend to many. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading during her spare time. She loved cooking with her family.
Theresa is survived by her three children, Heather Gonzalez (Francisco), Preston Olson (Kelly), and Brigette Olson; and three grandchildren, Jaxson, Deston and Paytyn. She is also survived by several sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Kletschka; parents, Donald Wachtler and Phyllis Wachtler; and two sisters.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she has touched but never met. Please come share your stories of remembrance at her celebration of life May 21, 2022. Details to be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to ourladyofpeacemn.org. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
