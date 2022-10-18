Thomas G. Lepsche, age 79, of Cambridge and formerly of North St. Paul, died Oct. 14, 2022 at home.
Thomas George Lepsche was born Sept. 16, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to R. George and Ellen (Mercier) Lepsche. He grew up and attended school in North St. Paul.
Tom served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1962-1966. (Vietnam Veteran).
On September 30, 1967, he married Eleanor Cohoes and they made their home in North St. Paul.
Tom attended the University of Minnesota and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) in 1973. He worked at Honeywell for 34 years (Minnesota and New Mexico).
In 2001, Tom and Eleanor retired to a farm near Milaca, where they lived until moving to Cambridge two years ago. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, skeet shooting, and woodworking.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; daughter, Tanya (Tom) Dorn; grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor) Philp and Samantha Philp; other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Bryan Lepsche, and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bill Hilpisch.
A visitation for Tom will be held 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20th. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.