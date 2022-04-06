Thomas J. Fornberg

Thomas John Fornberg, 81, of Isanti died on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home.
Thomas was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 11, 1940, to Oscar and Adla (Olson) Fornberg. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1958 then entered the service (Navy Aviation). He was honorably discharged in October 1964.
Tom married his loving bride Loretta Zirott at Long Lake Lutheran Church, and they moved to St. Paul. He was a loving father to two children, Douglas and Sheri.
Tom worked at the State Prison and then went on to work at 3M where he retired in 2000 after 35 years. Tom and Loretta moved to Isanti in 1987. After retirement, Tom was a member of the Isanti Variance Committee. His hobbies included taking care of the family farm and driving his tractor, cutting wood, riding his 4-wheeler, gardening, traveling, walking with Loretta and his dog Sadie, bowling with Senior League, and serving on various church committees.
Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Loretta; two children, Douglas (Connie) Fornberg of Isanti, and Sheri Brennan of Champlin; four grandchildren, Johanna, Zoe, Karlee, and Zachary; brother Paul Fornberg of Albert Lea; sister-in-law Darlene (Bob) Psyk of Elk River; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
