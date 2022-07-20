Thomas Leeb, I, age 73, of Isanti passed away July 14, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Thomas John Leeb, Was born Dec. 4, 1948 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Christ and Dorothy (Reznicek) Leeb. He grew up and attended grade school in Cove, Minnesota. His family moved to St. Francis where he graduated from high school in 1966. In 1968 he was married to Rita Stoll.
Tom was drafted into the US Navy and he served his country from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War. After his service in the Navy, they had two sons, Troy and Tommy II. They raised their family in the Isanti/Cambridge area. Tom worked as a window cleaner, carpenter and in his son’s underground business. He was an extreme outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Tom also loved working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
He will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Troy and Tommy II Leeb; grandchildren, Tyler Leeb, Dakotah (Kyle) Louden, Montanah Leeb, and Hunter Leeb; great-grandchild, Kayleigh Leeb; siblings, Pat Hoskins, Dee Gross, Kateri (Lenny) Elliott, Tena (Geno) Czech, Kim (Rick) Jackson, Tracy (Mike) Dooley, Penny Leeb, Bill (Rita) Leeb, and Wally (Kay) Leeb; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Vanessa and Peter; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Alfred, Don and Doretta.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, July 18 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a visitation 1hour prior to the service. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
