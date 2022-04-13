Thomas M. Bauer, age 60, of Isanti died April 7, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident.
Thomas Mark Bauer was born Dec. 28, 1961, in Golden Valley to Francis and Marion (Ackerman) Bauer. He grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Wayzata High School in 1980. Tom married Melissa Bylund on June 29, 1991 and they made their home in Isanti. Tom worked for Blaine Brothers in Blaine and King Shipping in Rogers for many years. He was a very hard working man who took pride in his work and loved his co-workers. Family meant the world to Tom and he would do anything for them. He was a Knights of Columbus member and valued his Catholic faith. Tom was usually working, but when he had some spare time he enjoyed golfing and doing yard work. He will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; four children, Jessica Bauer, Cassandera (Sean) Rogers, Travis Bylund and spouse, and Josh Bylund; seven siblings, Ger (Chris) Bauer, Jerome (Bonnie) Bauer, Judith (Russ) Bond, Pat Bauer (Chris Luzzie), Mike (Margaret) Bauer, Mary (Dale) Wollan, and Susie Bauer (Dick); nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Marion; aunts and uncles; his mother-in-law, Dorothy; and many other family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. A visitation will be held from 4 to7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, and one hour prior to the funeral Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
